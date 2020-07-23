America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Country Time Offers ‘Littlest Bailout’ To Kids Who Can’t Run Lemonade Stands This Year

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 29
Vol 56 Issue 29Opinion

The lemonade brand Country Time is offering $100 checks to children who are unable to run lemonade stands this summer as part of their “Littlest Bailout” program, which seeks to offset lost revenue caused by social distancing and coronavirus safety guidelines. What do you think?

“Great, put more money in the pockets of CEOs.”

Charlie Nagan, Duckling EMT

“It’s nice to know that during these difficult times someone is still thinking about child labor.”

Tori Thrift, Paper Flattener

“Please. That won’t even cover my cut.”

Marcus Juhl, Powdered Milk Rehydrator

