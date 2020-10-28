America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Country To Experience Rare Halloween Full Moon

Vol 56 Issue 43Opinion

While full moons regularly appear on Halloween every 19 years for some time zones, this October 31st will mark the first time since 1944 that a full moon will be visible to Americans across all U.S. time zones. What do you think?

“God, I’m so sick of living through history.”

Sasha O’Connell • Electronic Poker Enthusiast

“I wonder how those on the moon will celebrate.”

Stephen Emhoff • Work Permit Granter

“There’s no way I’m going to look up and expose my neck on Halloween of all nights.”

Teddy Goldstein • Systems Analyst

