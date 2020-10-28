While full moons regularly appear on Halloween every 19 years for some time zones, this October 31st will mark the first time since 1944 that a full moon will be visible to Americans across all U.S. time zones. What do you think?

“God, I’ m so sick of living through history.” Sasha O’Connell • Electronic Poker Enthusiast

“I wonder how those on the moon will celebrate.” Stephen Emhoff • Work Permit Granter