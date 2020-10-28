While full moons regularly appear on Halloween every 19 years for some time zones, this October 31st will mark the first time since 1944 that a full moon will be visible to Americans across all U.S. time zones. What do you think?
“God, I’m so sick of living through history.”
Sasha O’Connell • Electronic Poker Enthusiast
“I wonder how those on the moon will celebrate.”
Stephen Emhoff • Work Permit Granter
“There’s no way I’m going to look up and expose my neck on Halloween of all nights.”
Teddy Goldstein • Systems Analyst