SAN DIEGO—Feeling heartbroken and betrayed by his failure of her spontaneous pop quiz, local woman Sadie Vidale was reportedly fighting with her boyfriend Neal Jones on Thursday after he admitted he did not even know her dad’s eye color. “We’ve been together nearly two years, and you don’t even know the color of his eyes?!” said Vidale, who questioned whether Jones even really loved her considering he had apparently never once looked deep or long enough into her 59-year-old father’s eyes to notice whether they were green or blue. “I mean, seriously? What the absolute fuck! You say I’m your world, but how am I supposed to believe that when you’re not even paying attention to something as basic as the eye color of my father. Jesus Christ! I know your dad’s eye color: brown. Do you even know my dad’s birthday? His middle name?” At press time, sources confirmed Jones had promised to make it up to Vidale by taking her and her father out to dinner.

