FORT WORTH, TX—Acknowledging that situations change over time, local couple Maryanne Lavin and Kevin Tuxford confirmed Monday they had finally reached a breaking point in their relationship where they were open and honest with each other. “Things had just been building up for so long that we finally got to an impasse where all we could do was be emotionally vulnerable with one another,” said Lavin, adding that she knew at some point she and Tuxford were going to have to express their thoughts and feelings. “One night, I just snapped and said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. Let’s sit down and talk it out.’ Now we’re just bringing up issues we have and discussing them with kindness and patience every night, and I’m afraid things will never get back to normal.” Lavin added that she’s now worried the pair could spiral into a pattern of asking each other how their day went and what their hopes and dreams are for the future.

