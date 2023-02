We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A couple rushing to catch a flight abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv after being told they would need to buy a separate ticket for the child. What do you think?

“Well, at least this means the other passengers got to enjoy a quiet trip.” Ellen MacArthur, Portmanteau Creator

“I’m sure they can pick it up at lost and found when they return.” Derek Robison, Systems Analyst