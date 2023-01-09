Couple Loses Life Savings After Getting Scammed Into Having Baby At Hospital

CLEVELAND—Representing just one couple among millions who fall prey to the scam every year, Annalise and Patrick Callahan confirmed Monday they had lost their life savings after getting tricked into having their baby at the hospital. “These so-called healthcare officials assured us this was a safe and smart place to have our baby—I’ve never felt more stupid in my life,” said Annalise Callahan, 33, who was devastated after discovering that she and her husband’s savings of more than $20,000 had been wiped out in a single day at the Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital. “We’ve worked so hard for years and years, and poof, just like that, every penny is gone. It’s a whole operation they have running. They have smooth-talking men and women who wear white coats to make you trust them, and then they rob you blind. We’re speaking up so other couples don’t fall for the same terrible scam.” At press time, Callahan added that the worst part was that now she had to care for an expensive baby.

