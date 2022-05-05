NASHUA, NH—Offering of-age friends and family an opportunity to learn how their relationship began, the wedding website of engaged couple Marc Guerrero, 26, and Karina Rivlin, 27, includes an 18-plus section where guests can read the story of the pair’s first hookup, sources confirmed Thursday. “It’s such a nice personal touch to let guests in on all the raunchy details about that first hot fuck that started it all,” said 28-year-old Meg Santaneco, who added that until she confirmed her date of birth and gained access to the adults-only part of the site, she had never known that her friend Karina got hammered and had sex with Marc in the back of his SUV after meeting him at Penuche’s Ale House. “I just loved reading about them making out and feeling each other up for a half hour in the back booth at a dive bar. Also, you could really tell they were a match from all the sex tapes they made where they look absolutely in love.” Santaneco added that the photos showing how their sexual relationship evolved over time also helped to explain some of the items the couple were asking for on their gift registry.