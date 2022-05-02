MESA, AZ—Explaining that they could no longer bare to view the program they once enjoyed, local couple Craig and Rebecca Hollinger confirmed Monday that they were unable to watch a single episode of Daniel Tiger ever since their son died. “I know that our history of watching Daniel Tiger is separate from our time with our son, but now the show is just not the same,” said Rebecca Hollinger, noting that she and her husband used to love watching Daniel Tiger learn new things, but now it feels weird watching the program without their son, Noah. “It was our favorite show before; however, I can’t even listen to Daniel start singing about feelings without sobbing. In any other case, this show would be a great way to take our minds off of such a tragic moment. Every time the Tigers say ‘Ugga mugga’ to mean ‘I love you,’ it dredges up sad memories.” At press time, the Hollingers added that they can also no longer use the tiny children’s toilet in their bathroom.