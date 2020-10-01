Court Approves $800 Million Settlement For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

A judge on Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement between MGM Resorts and more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the October 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, with the casino paying $49 million and acknowledging no liability while its insurers cover the remaining $751 million. What do you think?
“At least now we can put this national epidemic of gun violence behind us.”
Sabrina Crespo • Mushroom Hunter
“I’m just relieved that all this worked out for everyone involved.”
Hal Romero • Forum Moderator
“It’s crazy that so much money can still seem like not enough money.”
Josh Hollendeck • Furniture Stainer
