American Voices

Court Approves $800 Million Settlement For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Vol 56 Issue 39Opinion

A judge on Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement between MGM Resorts and more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the October 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, with the casino paying $49 million and acknowledging no liability while its insurers cover the remaining $751 million. What do you think?

“At least now we can put this national epidemic of gun violence behind us.”

Sabrina Crespo • Mushroom Hunter

“I’m just relieved that all this worked out for everyone involved.”

Hal RomeroForum Moderator

“It’s crazy that so much money can still seem like not enough money.”

Josh Hollendeck • Furniture Stainer

