Court Approves $800 Million Settlement For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

A judge on Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement between MGM Resorts and more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the October 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, with the casino paying $49 million and acknowledging no liability while its insurers cover the remaining $751 million. What do you think?

“At least n ow we can put this national epidemic of gun violence behind us.” Sabrina Crespo • Mushroom Hunter

“I’m just relieved that all this worked out for everyone involved.” Hal Romero • Forum Moderator

“It’s crazy that so much money can still seem like not enough money.” Josh Hollendeck • Furniture Stainer