Recently released court documents show that the pharmaceutical company Merck was aware that some men reported experiencing suicidal ideation while using the anti-baldness drug Propecia, but chose not to include a warning on the treatment’s label. What do you think?

“Well, this certainly makes me think twice about going bald.” John Rietveld, Systems Analyst

“At least they get to look good while ideating.” Maxine Coscia, Wine Fortifier