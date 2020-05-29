America's Finest News Source.
American Voices
American Voices

Covid-19 Antibody Tests May Be Wrong 50% Of The Time

Opinion

The CDC announced that antibody tests meant to detect whether a person has been infected with the coronavirus may provide inaccurate results roughly half the time they are administered and should not be used to make policy decisions. What do you think?

“Getting only half of the virus information right seems consistent with the response so far.”

Mary ValenTaxidermy Authority

“They really need to come out with a test that’s either 100% accurate or 100% inaccurate.”

Ross LemonnierCarrot Peeler

“I’ve always thought we focused too much on testing in this country anyway.”

Horace Tramer • Systems Analyst

