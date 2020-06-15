Covid-19 Cases Spike In 21 States

New analysis shows that 21 states have experienced a jump in the number of coronavirus infections compared to two weeks ago, which health experts say is tied both to increased testing and the lifting of stay-at-home orders. What do you think?
“There’s a ton of misinformation out there, so it’s hard to know if this is a bad thing.”
Ruth Yoffe • Candle Developer
“If everyone would just hold their breath for a few weeks, we could finally beat this thing.”
Nico Reed • Cola Taste Tester
“I hope it’s not the 21 states I live in.”
Dave Boscovich • Urban Composter