Covid-19 Cases Spike In 21 States

Opinion

New analysis shows that 21 states have experienced a jump in the number of coronavirus infections compared to two weeks ago, which health experts say is tied both to increased testing and the lifting of stay-at-home orders. What do you think?

“There’s a ton of misinformation out there, so it’s hard to know if this is a bad thing.”

Ruth YoffeCandle Developer

“If everyone would just hold their breath for a few weeks, we could finally beat this thing.”

Nico ReedCola Taste Tester

“I hope it’s not the 21 states I live in.”

Dave Boscovich • Urban Composter

