Covid-19 Fears Causing Americans To Stockpile Again

A recent poll finds that roughly half of Americans are preparing to stockpile groceries and other essentials like toilet paper this fall due to fears that cold weather will bring a new surge of coronavirus cases. What do you think?

“Oh good, I missed o ut on panic-buying in March.” Wes Rafferty • Unemployed

“I’m willing to buy as many boxes of fusilli as it takes to defeat this virus.” Louise Pendleton • Religious Icon Painter