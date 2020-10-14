America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Covid-19 Fears Causing Americans To Stockpile Again

A recent poll finds that roughly half of Americans are preparing to stockpile groceries and other essentials like toilet paper this fall due to fears that cold weather will bring a new surge of coronavirus cases. What do you think?

“Oh good, I missed out on panic-buying in March.”

Wes Rafferty • Unemployed

“I’m willing to buy as many boxes of fusilli as it takes to defeat this virus.”

Louise PendletonReligious Icon Painter

“Wow, I can’t believe the coronavirus is already back.”

Robert BinzerShampoo Critic

