Covid-19 Fears Causing Americans To Stockpile Again

A recent poll finds that roughly half of Americans are preparing to stockpile groceries and other essentials like toilet paper this fall due to fears that cold weather will bring a new surge of coronavirus cases. What do you think?
“Oh good, I missed out on panic-buying in March.”
Wes Rafferty • Unemployed
“I’m willing to buy as many boxes of fusilli as it takes to defeat this virus.”
Louise Pendleton • Religious Icon Painter
“Wow, I can’t believe the coronavirus is already back.”
Robert Binzer • Shampoo Critic