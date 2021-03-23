Covid-19 Guidelines Recommend No Screaming On Roller Coasters

As theme parks prepare to open next month, California’s Attractions and Parks Association is recommending that park officials encourage riders to “mitigate the effects of shouting” on roller coasters to prevent the spread of Covid-19. What do you think?

“That’s fine, I have very expressive eyes.” Gloria Moore • Dredge Operator

“But part of the thrill of rollercoasters is catching a contagious disease.” Walter Ulseth • Smell Tester