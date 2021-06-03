Covid-19 Variants Given Greek Alphabet Names To Avoid Stigma

The WHO has announced that they will be implementing a new system to name Covid-19 variants after letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatizing the regions in which they were first identified. What do you think?
“If there’s one thing that quells xenophobes, it’s using a foreign language.”
Abe Kelso • Spatula Designer
“Don’t worry, I can find a way to make it offensive.”
Bennett Figueroa • Busboy
“Scientists just love to lord their knowledge of multiple alphabets over the common man.”
Deanna Cho • Systems Analyst