Covid-19 Variants Given Greek Alphabet Names To Avoid Stigma

The WHO has announced that they will be implementing a new system to name Covid-19 variants after letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid stigmatizing the regions in which they were first identified. What do you think?

“If there’s one thing that q uells xenophobes, it’s using a foreign language.” Abe Kelso • Spatula Designer

“Don’t worry, I can find a way to make it offensive.” Bennett Figueroa • Busboy