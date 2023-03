We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The expansion of SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, that were put in place during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic is ending, pushing about 32 million Americans off a “hunger cliff.” What do you think?

“They had almost three years to find an alternative to food.” Ryan Eriquez, Billboard Leveler

“It wouldn’t be fair if they got to be sick and poor.” Faima Brown, Sauce Bottler