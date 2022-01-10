Quebec officials have reported the number of first-dose appointments for Covid-19 vaccines have quadrupled after announcing that vaccination passports will be required to enter liquor and cannabis stores. What do you think?
“And to think that doctors have painted rising alcoholism as a bad thing.”
Eric Mandl, Meme Virologist
“Great, now I’m going to have to provide two forms of fake ID.”
Gabe Batres, Meat Labeler
“Sorry, but I’m not getting vaccinated for anything weaker than an opioid.”
Kathleen Fullan, Lamination Technician