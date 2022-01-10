Quebec officials have reported the number of first-dose appointments for Covid-19 vaccines have quadrupled after announcing that vaccination passports will be required to enter liquor and cannabis stores. What do you think?

“And to think t hat doctors have painted rising alcoholism as a bad thing.” Eric Mandl, Meme Virologist

“Great, now I’m going to have to provide two forms of fake ID.” Gabe Batres, Meat Labeler