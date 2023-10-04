Covid Vaccine Pioneers Win Nobel Prize

A pair of Ivy League scientists have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research developing mRNA vaccines that lead to the vaccine development against Covid-19. What do you think?
“Should we really be rewarding those helping other people?”
Paige Heeney, Fish Warden
Watch
Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk
Share
“Thanks, eggheads!”
Herman Webb, Timekeeper
Advertisement
“Oh please, they just hand that award out to whoever saved the most lives.”
Eduardo Griffin, Piggyback Transporter