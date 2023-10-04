America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Covid Vaccine Pioneers Win Nobel Prize

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A pair of Ivy League scientists have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research developing mRNA vaccines that lead to the vaccine development against Covid-19. What do you think?

“Should we really be rewarding those helping other people?”

Paige Heeney, Fish Warden

Watch
Edgelords Explain Why They Love Elon Musk
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Most Viral News: September 29, 2023
Thursday 1:02PM
Metal Fork Just On Sidewalk
September 27, 2023

“Thanks, eggheads!”

Herman Webb, Timekeeper

Advertisement

“Oh please, they just hand that award out to whoever saved the most lives.”

Eduardo Griffin, Piggyback Transporter