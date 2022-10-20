POTTSTOWN, PA—Commemorating his weekend-long trip with a depressing snow globe displayed prominently in his workspace, office payroll coordinator Andy Shinn keeps a sad little vacation souvenir on his desk to help mentally whisk him away to Boston, coworkers reported Thursday. “In the middle of a long day, this small memento reminds me of my happy place: the scenic drive from Logan Airport into the city and the 20 minutes I spent wandering around Boston Common before grabbing a burrito bowl for lunch,” said Shinn, adding that the heartbreakingly bleak keepsake also had the ability to instantly transport him back to the day he toured the Paul Revere House and then stopped to look at the harbor before going back to his hotel early. “I just give this little globe a shake, and for the next few seconds, my mind escapes to the Boston souvenir stand where I bought it. Look inside—you can see One Financial Center, the Prudential Tower, and even the State House, where the laws for all of Massachusetts are made!” At press time, Shinn had reportedly been jolted back to the present, his peaceful reverie broken by the sudden unpleasant recollection of a drunk Bostonian shouting obscenities in his face as he strolled along the Freedom Trail.