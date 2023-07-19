CPR Instructor Demonstrates Proper Way To Argue Over Who Has To Do It

CHESAPEAKE, VA—Addressing a group of volunteers, local CPR instructor Isaac Lopez reportedly demonstrated Wednesday the proper way to argue over who has to be the one to do it. “The first step in any emergency situation is to start making excuses as to why someone else should be the one to administer CPR,” said Lopez, miming the correct technique for putting pressure on others in the vicinity to step in and help. “So, if this dummy is the person in distress, you should be positioned as far away from them as possible, like this. You’re then going to want to take both hands and point them at a few different people before you move on to a round of nose goes. It’s important not to waste any time in deflecting before everyone else runs away.” Lopez also advised his students to try humming the tune of “Staying Alive” as a way to pretend they haven’t noticed the commotion.