YouTube talk show Hot Ones features host Sean Evans interviewing celebrities over a plate of increasingly spicy hot wings, resulting in some wild and heated moments. The Onion looks at the craziest moments across Hot Ones’ seventeen seasons.

Episode 117: Elizabeth Holmes insists she can identify every ingredient in the sauces using only one drop.

Episode 133: Verbal abuse from guest Tyra Banks causes hot sauce to storm off set in tears.

UNICEF Special Episode: Carolina reaper hot wings were no match for a malnourished 7-year-old as Evans interviewed her about life during famine.

Episode 8: DJ Khaled abruptly ends interview after complaining that his milk is too spicy.

Episode 22: Lucky death-row inmate Curtis Wyler received a reprieve of sorts when his last meal and final words were combined into a novelty talk show, whereupon he tearfully broke down after being confronted with the Last Dab.

Episode 65: While taking a bathroom break to relieve his burning mouth, Robert Durst admits to a few more murders.

Episode 37: Hot Ones partners with the FBI to interrogate terrorists with increasingly spicy wings.



Episode 248: Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl tearfully confesses after attempting to dip wings into the strange white liquid in his glass that he’d never heard of milk before.

Episode 190: Former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger became so disoriented by the Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity sauce that he revealed John F. Kennedy’s real assassin.

Episode 167: Evans thought Paul Rudd was pulling a trademark wacky prank when he collapsed on the tenth wing, but 34 minutes of resuscitation attempts proved otherwise.