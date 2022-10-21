Hiring Frank Luntz, PI To Track You

Just his luck. The worst goddamned storm in Baltimore history and this jamoke waltzes into his office with a job from hell: All he wants to do is get back home to Molly and a snifter of that malt whiskey he got in lieu of payment for the O’Sullivan assignment. But his caseload is drier than the Mojave, so he polishes off his snub-nosed, throws on his slicker, and heads out into all that cold and all that rain. It’s a son of a bitch of a life to live for Luntz, but it’s the only one he has.