A start up says it’s using gene- editing technology to give elephants the cold-adapted genetic traits of woolly mammoths, like smaller ears and more body fat, creating a hybri d by 2027 that can survive the Arctic tundra. What do you think?

“How long until we can kill one again?” Geraldine Lozano, Altar Decorator

“Seems easier to just keep warming up the Arctic tundra.” Riker Leblanc, Freelance Assistant

“I guess I hadn’t realized they were gone.” Bobby Vu, Field Trip Chaperone