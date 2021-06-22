Cristiano Ronaldo Snub Causes $5 Billion Drop In Coca-Cola Market Value

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola from a table and opted for water during a Euro 2020 press conference, causing the market value of Coca-Cola to drop by $5 billion in less than a week. What do you think?

“I didn’t even know they still made water.” Tyesha Wright • Political Alarmist

“Well, now I have to find out if this new ‘water’ beverage lives up to the hype.” Teddy Sundholm • Unemployed