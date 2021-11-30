FOXBOROUGH, MA—Slamming the rookie’s success as a fluke of organizational competence, critics claimed Tuesday that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was just the product of being a talented player in a system with elite defense and coaching. “People are acting like Mac [Jones] is the next great franchise QB, but he’s only doing this well because he has a complete skill set and he’s surrounded by talent and coaches who know what they can expect from their players,” said Bills fan Derrick DiMaio, who claimed that Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes could be just as successful in a setup like Mac Jones has. “You take away his accuracy, his decision making, and the Patriots’ proficiency at developing players, and he wouldn’t be anything special. Just look at what having to deal with no supporting cast and a directionless, identity-less organization has done to Trevor Lawrence. That’s what Mac Jones would be like if he wasn’t being properly utilized and well-guided. It’s all luck.” At press time, Jets, Lions, Browns, Jaguars, Giants, and Bears fans were all wishing their teams could get as lucky as the Patriots seem to be with their draft picks over and over again each year.

