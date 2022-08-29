LOS ANGELES—A new film starring Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reportedly received lavish praise from critics Monday for the movie’s fresh commentary on the two actors’ contrasting sizes. “Yes, themes of size discrepancy have been explored since the dawn of cinema history, but Johnson and Hart breathe new life into the big guy, little guy genre, delivering a nuanced, incisive take like we’ve never seen before,” said ABC News’ Peter Travers, who was just one of hundreds of critics whose glowing reviews had landed the new feature film a 100 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Whether big Dwayne Johnson is picking up small Kevin Hart, or small Kevin Hart is struggling to lift big Dwayne Johnson, I was on the edge of my seat from start to finish. If viewers are anything like me, what they will find most rewarding is that not only is Kevin Hart smaller than Dwayne Johnson, but Dwayne Johnson is much larger than Kevin Hart. And I don’t want to give too much away, but I will hint that there is one scene in which Johnson and Hart swap bigness and smallness.” At press time, general audiences were lambasting the film, which had flopped at the box office, calling it “pretentious” and “slow.”

