KENOSHA, WI—Arguing that the prosecution had demonstrated flagrant bias throughout the proceedings, critics questioned Thursday why Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger had repeatedly singled out Kyle Rittenhouse over the course of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. “Not a day has gone by during this murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse that the ADA hasn’t mentioned Kyle Rittenhouse by name and accused him of murder,” said trial observer Jim Webbins, 49, adding that he watched with rising fury as Rittenhouse took the witness stand and then became the exclusive target of Binger during his cross-examination of Rittenhouse. “The prosecution is treating Kyle like some kind of killer just because he brought an illegal gun to a riot, escalated tensions, and then killed people. Tell me something: Why aren’t any of the rioters being prosecuted for the murder of those people Kyle shot? Huh? Answer me that.” Webbins went on to state that the media was clearly “along for the ride,” demonstrating its bias by continually referring to Rittenhouse as the defendant.