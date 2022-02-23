A Swedish startup is training crows to pick up discarded cigarette butts from the streets as part of a cost-cutting drive, the wild birds receiving a little food for every butt they deposit into a machine that collects them for disposal.What do you think?
“This does seem much easier than teaching humans how to do it.”
Jan Sharlet, Wallet Auditor
“Well, I just trained some pigeons to smoke, so they’ll have their work cut out for them.”
Rance Hayes, Unemployed
“Great. I’ll continue to flick my cigarettes at birds then.”
Tom Nevandar, Inbox Cleaner