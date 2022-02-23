A Swedish startup is training crows to pick up discarded cigarette butts from the streets as part of a cost-cutting drive, the wild birds receiving a little food for every butt they deposit into a machine that collects them for disposal.What do you think?

“This does seem much easier than teaching humans how to do it.” Jan Sharlet, Wallet Auditor

“Well, I just trained some pigeons to smoke, so they’ll have their work cut out for them.” Rance Hayes, Unemployed