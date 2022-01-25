A cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami sailed to the Bahamas instead after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel, with the passengers taken by ferry to Ft. Lauderdale the next day. What do you think?

“So that’s why the captain suddenly announced the cops would never take hi m alive.” Monique Seckington, Torch Carrier

Advertisement

“As far as cruise experiences go, that one’s actually pretty positive.” Eric Yionilos, Sled Luber