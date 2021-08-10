ALBANY, NY—Demonstrating the potential pitfalls of rushing to conclusions, Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal and subsequent resignation reportedly served as a somber reminder Tuesday that leaders who are bad at their job can have a dark side too. “You wouldn’t think someone who’s had accusations of corruption dog him throughout his political career would have this seedy personal side as well,” said New York resident Harold Barnes, adding that apparently even the career politician son of a prominent governor who got everything he ever wanted could end up being someone who apparently lacked a moral compass or sense of ethics. “It just goes to show that even politicians who treat their political constituents with cruelty and abuse can be hiding a cruel and abusive nature that rears its ugly head in interpersonal relationships. I mean, you think you know a guy by taking stock of his professed political positions and actions, and watch as his top aide goes to prison for bribery, he repeatedly railroads his own party in service of a conservative austerity agenda, and lets thousands of elderly people die needlessly—all while writing a self-aggrandizing book touting his ability to manage a pandemic that even at that very minute he is mismanaging—and yet you have no clue that he could be such a bastard behind the scenes.” Sources added that the governor’s fall from grace ought to sound a note of caution to anyone venerating a manifestly awful and careless politician, lest they turn out to be an awful and careless person underneath.

