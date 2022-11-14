STEUBENVILLE, OH—In an effort to achieve a fair resolution to the couple’s divorce, Jefferson County Judge Thomas Atcherson decided on a custody agreement this week that designated Wednesdays for local boy Tyler Cardell to wander around entirely on his own. “Tyler will stay with his mother Sunday through Tuesday, while the father will take the child Thursday through Saturday, leaving an extra day in the middle of the week when he will roam the streets by himself,” said Atcherson, who described the arrangement as the best way to ensure the legally separated parents received an equal number of days with their 8-year-old every week. “On Wednesdays, the mother will drop the child off on the corner or at a place of his choosing, and then his father will coordinate with Tyler on what time to pick him up from wherever he ends up the next morning. It’s important to respect everyone’s time with the boy, whether it’s the parents or the complete strangers he meets while drifting around town.” At press time, both parents were reportedly contesting the arrangement in the hopes of having more days for their child to wander around unattended.