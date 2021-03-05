America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Customs Officials Find Cocaine-Coated Corn Flakes

Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized a shipment of boxed corn flakes cereal last month laced with 44 pounds of cocaine that had an estimated street value over $2.5 million. What do you think?

“It just defeats the purpose of a healthy breakfast when you add a bunch of junk to it.”

Josh Combs, Wire Hanger Forger

“Pretty clever to hide something in a box labeled something else.”

Nora Heath, Medical Seamstress

“This totally changes my perception of people who eat plain corn flakes.”

Erwin O’Neal, Prophesier

