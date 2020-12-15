‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Developers Offer Refund For Glitchy Game

CD Projekt Red, the company behind Cyberpunk 2077, apologized this week for glitches and the game’s poor graphics on older platforms, saying they will offer a refund to players who were disappointed. What do you think?
“If there’s one thing I know about gamers, it’s their ability to forgive and move on.”
Alison Lynch, Pool Shark
“I’ve been eagerly anticipating being disappointed by this game all year.”
Dan Easton, Unemployed
“These developers should’ve foreseen major problems when they released a game 57 years early.”
Richard Sachoff, Quilt Patcher