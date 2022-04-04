Washington, D.C. officers discovered five fetuses inside the basement apartment of an anti-abortion activist who was also recently indicted on federal charges for blocking access to a reproductive health center. What do you think?
“Their parents must have been worried sick!”
Chloe Eichler, Hair Part Adjuster
Advertisement
“You always want a few extras on hand for emergencies.”
Van Sharkovitz, Forklift Operator
“Smart. Once abortions are banned, fetuses will be worth a fortune.”
Chris Mattatal, Break Advocate