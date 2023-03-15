Dad Bookmarks Rik Smits’ Wikipedia Page

GOSHEN, IN—After a cursory scanning of the 1,300-word online document about the retired basketball player led the man to decide he needed to have it at his fingertips in the future, local dad Mark Whitner bookmarked Rik Smits’ Wikipedia page, sources confirmed Wednesday. “It took me a while to find this page, so I bookmarked it in case I couldn’t navigate my way back to it later,” said the 69-year-old father of three, who had previously shown no indication that he knew of the internet browser’s bookmarking function. “I was trying to remember what year the Pacers hired Bob Hill as their coach to settle a dispute I had with my buddy Tom, and then I started reading about the old ’90s Pacers teams. It’s really interesting how much information they got about all these guys I practically forgot about. Did you know Rik Smits went to Marist College? You don’t see too many NBA players coming out of there.” At press time, Whitner now has precisely two links on his Internet Explorer bookmarks bar: the Wikipedia page of 12-year Indiana Pacers center Rik Smits, and a page of Google results for “how to win at blackjack every time,” which sources suggested was saved a mistake.

