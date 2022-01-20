DANVERS, MA—Confirming his disapproval of the shopping plaza’s trajectory, local dad Mark Sipes reportedly expressed concerns Thursday about the direction the Liberty Tree Mall was headed in. “Five, 10 years ago, it was one of the better shopping centers in the area, but these days, it’s all just dollar stores and coffee places,” said Sipes, noting that the mall had lost several of its anchor stores over the years and that even mainstays such as Kohl’s and Nordstrom Rack weren’t offering the same customer experience they used to. “I’ll tell you right now, if shuttering Games Workshop to make room for a bunch of vape stores and massage parlors signals is the way things are headed, they’re going to lose all their business altogether. Plus, all the massage chairs and most of the coin-operated rides for kids have just completely disappeared—and don’t even get me started on how far downhill the food court has gone.” At press time, Sipes admitted that you still couldn’t beat s ome of the bargains at the Best Buy.

