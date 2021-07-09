Dad Just Found Out About That WrestleMania XV Pay-Per-View Charge

UPPER MERION, PA—Dreading the look of disapproval in his father’s eyes, local man Andrew Martin panicked Friday after his dad discovered the pay-per-view charge from when he ordered WrestleMania XV in 1999. “Shit, I’m gonna be in so much trouble,” said Martin, 33, lamenting his decision to purchase the WWF card headlined by bitter rivals Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “I was so stoked for that Hell in a Cell match with Big Boss Man and Taker. The mid card was really strong then, too— that four-corner elimination match was pretty fun. I wasn’t about to wait until Monday to see Kane finally get his hands on Triple H. I know I promised dad I wouldn’t order it, but I’m starting to think it might have been worth it.” At press time, Martin was working up the courage to tell his dad the pay-per-view charge had accrued $2, 000 dollars in late fees.

