Local

Dad Snacking On Bowl Of Ground Beef

Image for article titled Dad Snacking On Bowl Of Ground Beef

CHICAGO—Mindlessly shoveling the dry meat into his mouth while staring at the television, local dad Ron Guadiano was reportedly snacking on a bowl of ground beef Monday. Family sources confirmed that Guadiano had retrieved from the refrigerator a dish filled with a pound of leftover ground beef and, with no attempt to use it as an ingredient within a larger dish, ate it straight from the container while sitting on the couch. According to witnesses, the 54-year-old father appeared to munch contentedly on the minced beef, pausing every now and then to turn to a family member and ask, “You want any?” while holding up a spoonful of his bland midday snack. At press time, sources confirmed that Guadiano had finished his bowl of ground beef and announced he was going to take a quick nap before dinner.

