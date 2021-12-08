PORTLAND—Expressing a willingness to work with Portland on figuring out the best deal for both parties, Damian Lillard told reporters Wednesday that he has provided the Trailblazers with a list of 12,482 preferred trade destinations. “My list definitely includes the Lakers, the Nets, any Euroleague team, and every Division I college team,” said Lillard, who claimed his dissatisfaction with Trailblazers’ front office was behind his push to join the Clippers, the Shanxi Loongs, or Google’s corporate front office. “Honestly, I’d even be happier in Memphis, there is a KFC in Kansas City that would work for me, or any youth soccer team in Florida where I could actually make a meaningful impact. I think my top choice besides the Warriors would be the International Space Station.” At press time, the Trailblazers were considering an offer for Lilliard of a $100 gift card from a Best Buy in eastern Massachusetts.

