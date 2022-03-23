Soccer star David Beckham has handed over control of his Instagram account to a doctor in Ukraine as part of a bid to highlight the “amazing work” of medical professionals caring for patients amid Russia’s invasion. What do you think?
“Oh, that’s who I unfollowed.”
Bruno Erosa, Aromatics Consultant
“Sad that it took a war for him to lend his Instagram account to a Ukrainian doctor.”
Susan Simpkins, Manual Writer
“So what? Most celebrities have someone who isn’t them running their social media accounts.”
Sean Thorson, Unemployed