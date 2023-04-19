America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

David’s Bridal Files For Bankruptcy

David’s Bridal, the nation’s largest wedding dress retailer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the uncertain economic conditions of the post-Covid environment as a driver of the company’s decision. What do you think?

“I think it’s romantic to have a courthouse bankruptcy hearing.”

Raquel Brock, Coupon Expert

“It’s not a good time to run a business based around love and happiness.”

Trent Lafazan, Panic Consultant

“Have they tried making weddings more expensive?”

Isaac Corbett, Windmill Operator