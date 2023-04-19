David’s Bridal Files For Bankruptcy

David’s Bridal, the nation’s largest wedding dress retailer, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the uncertain economic conditions of the post-Covid environment as a driver of the company’s decision. What do you think?

“I think it’s romantic to have a courthouse bankruptcy hearing.” Raquel Brock, Coupon Expert

“It’s not a good time to run a business based around love and happiness.” Trent Lafazan, Panic Consultant

