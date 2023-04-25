America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Local

Deadbeat Dad Accidentally Abandons Way Back To Original Family

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Deadbeat Dad Accidentally Abandons Way Back To Original Family

TUSCALOOSA, AL—As he shook his head and chuckled to himself at how small a world it was, sources reported Tuesday that local deadbeat dad Clayton Fowler had walked out on so many women and the children he fathered with them that he had accidentally abandoned his way back to his original family. “Ha, what do you know? I thought your mother looked familiar when I picked her up at the bar,” said the father of an unknown number of children, appearing greatly amused at the coincidence of having deserted the most recent of his families only to be reunited with the now-teenage son and daughter he left behind over a decade ago. “This is quite the mix-up for your old dad! I suppose it was bound to happen sooner or later, though.” Fowler went on to tell the children that his timing couldn’t be better, as he happened at that moment to be in very bad need of a new kidney.

Watch
Whites Ousted From Role As Master Race After Racist Past Comes To Light
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Idiot Tornado Tears Harmlessly Through Empty Field
Friday 4:04PM
Weed Fact: Did You Know?
Thursday 2:23PM