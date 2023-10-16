Deadly ‘Superbug’ Bacteria Detected In Soda Fountains

A recent study found that a shocking 41% of fast-food restaurant soda fountains were contaminated with some of the deadliest “superbug” germs known to science, including antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Campylobacter jejuni. What do you think?

“I’ve read that some deadly super bacteria are actually good for you.” Oscar Thakuria • Spa Manager

“Does mixing flavors cancel it out?” Cathy Larson • Systems Analyst

