Deadly ‘Superbug’ Bacteria Detected In Soda Fountains

A recent study found that a shocking 41% of fast-food restaurant soda fountains were contaminated with some of the deadliest “superbug” germs known to science, including antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Campylobacter jejuni. What do you think?
“I’ve read that some deadly super bacteria are actually good for you.”
Oscar Thakuria • Spa Manager
“Does mixing flavors cancel it out?”
Cathy Larson • Systems Analyst
“This is why I only drink filtered Coca-Cola.”
Reed Peterson • Existential Assistant