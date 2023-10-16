America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Deadly ‘Superbug’ Bacteria Detected In Soda Fountains

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A recent study found that a shocking 41% of fast-food restaurant soda fountains were contaminated with some of the deadliest “superbug” germs known to science, including antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Campylobacter jejuni. What do you think?

“I’ve read that some deadly super bacteria are actually good for you.”

Oscar Thakuria • Spa Manager

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: October 13, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Concerning Study Finds 1 In 10 Americans Lack Access To Adequate Food Eating Challenges
Thursday 10:34AM
Congressman Interrupts General’s Testimony To Just Reiterate He Loves War
Wednesday 1:40PM

“Does mixing flavors cancel it out?”

Cathy Larson • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“This is why I only drink filtered Coca-Cola.”

Reed Peterson • Existential Assistant