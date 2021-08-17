ALBANY, NY —No longer able to put up even the weakest opposition to the strange charge, local man Dylan Barwell was reportedly too tired and defeated Tuesday to fight a new $14.99 fee on his phone bill. “Oh great, now I have to pay this?” said the utterly broken 33-year-old, ground down from years of customer service calls and failed refund attempts to the point that it scarcely crossed his mind to take action against the unexplained charge. “I’m pretty sure they made a mistake, but I definitely don’t want to spend 30 minutes on the phone trying to get to the bottom of this. I guess it’s only as much as, like, a large pizza, so it’s not the end of the world.” At press time, a despondent Barwell was sitting on his couch staring at the wall after his internet provider informed him there was a service outage in the area.

