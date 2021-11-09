GREEN BAY, WI—Lashing out at those who had criticized his decision to refuse the Covid-19 shot, a defiant Aaron Rodgers told reporters Tuesday that he can’t get vaccinated because he’s only 4 years old. “I’m not old enough to get the shot yet—maybe in kindergarten though,” said Rodgers, who attributed his unvaccinated status not to any political ideology or anti-vaccine beliefs, but to his young age, stating he was “this many” as he held four fingers up in the air. “My pediatrician says I have to wait until next year, when I’m a big boy. Just ask my mom, okay? Everyone stop yelling at me. I’m still just a little kid!” At press time, Rodgers was hiding from reporters under a table and had refused to come out.

