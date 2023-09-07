Delta Flight Turns Back After Passenger Has Diarrhea ‘All The Way Through’ Plane

A Delta flight going from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around for a “biohazard issue” after one passenger on board had severe diarrhea that trailed down the aisle. What do you think?

“It’s important to pack no more than 3.4 ounces of diarrhea in a clear plastic bag.” Issac Wehmeyer, Bolt Greaser

“Why travel anywhere if you can’t handle a stranger’s diarrhea?” Maddie Hicks, Unemployed

