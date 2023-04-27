Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

Politics

Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

While it took our reporters several minutes to remind the lawmakers who they were, The Onion eventually asked senators why it was acceptable to have dementia in office, and this is what they said.

Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“Mental competence doesn’t really matter if you’re just saying what the lobbyists tell you to say.”

Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“If you know of a better place to put America’s elderly, I’d like to hear it.”

Jim Risch (R-ID)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“That’s it—we’re getting rid of books about dementia next.”

Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“I mean, it’s not like we do that much here anyway.”

Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“Let’s just prop those meat-bags up in their chairs and get this show on the road.”

Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“I’m actually still undecided. How much does dementia pay?”

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“No person with a fully functioning brain should have to listen to Chuck Schumer give a speech.”

Tim Scott (R-SC)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“Many senior citizens work well past retirement age these days.”

Mike Lee (R-UT)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“Early stage dementia is a perfect representation of the average U.S. citizen’s intelligence.”

Alex Padilla (D-CA)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“Sen. Feinstein keeps calling me Ricky Martin, and who doesn’t want to be Ricky Martin?”

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“Little Ronnie Reagan? Is that you? Oh! I haven’t seen you in years. You look good. So young. What was the question again?”

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“And a merry Christmas to you too!”

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“This country has a proud legacy of leadership with advanced neurological deterioration, and it’s made us the country we are today.”

John Kennedy (R-LA)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“If we forced every nonfunctional 90-year-old out of their position, the whole U.S. government would break down.”

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“It’s a great excuse for insider-trading accusations.”

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“I don’t know what everyone’s freaking out about. The job’s pretty easy.”

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Image for article titled Senators Defend Having Dementia In Office

“When I was senator, I never let that stop me!”

You’ve Made It This Far...

