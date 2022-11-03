PITTSFIELD, MA—In the effort to raise cash for the party’s candidates ahead of the midterms, a new Democratic Party fundraising email reportedly stated Thursday that James Carville is wearing a suicide vest on the recipient’s door step. “We need you to donate $25 in the next 25 seconds, otherwise the fate of James Carville is at stake—he’s going to blow himself to bits and it will be all your fault,” read the email raising funds for Nevada Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto in part, which arrived in the recipient’s inbox with the subject line “We Have Bad News.” “We’ve asked you before, we’ve begged for your money, and now we regret to inform you that the beloved Democratic consultant is wearing a vest packed with enough explosives to level a small town, and he’s got his hand on the detonator. Do you want the Republicans to take back the Senate this November? Do you want James Carville’s limbs all over your porch? Donate today, or else the downfall of this nation, as well as his blood, will be on your conscience.” At press time, the Democratic Party was reportedly texting prospective donors asking them to consider making their donation recurring, otherwise Carville will be back on their porch wearing a suicide vest again tomorrow.

