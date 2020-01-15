Democrats Attend Last Debate Before Start Of Voting

Featuring the field’s first all-white debate stage and the potential for escalating conflict between candidates, viewers tuned into the seventh and final Democratic debate before caucus voting begins in Iowa. What do you think?

“I didn’t like what Bernie said about how women shouldn’t have the right to vote.” Aria Henderson • Library Planner

“I was most impressed by Wolf Blitzer’s straight-shooting style, but I still need to hear more about his policies.” Shane Olson • Fertilizer Consultant

