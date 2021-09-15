WASHINGTON—Scrambling to respond to the sudden shift in electoral realities, Democrats reportedly faced new hurdles Wednesday after Republicans gerrymandered all left-leaning voters into a single House district stretching across the country. “Democrats were already looking at significant headwinds going into the midterms, and that won’t be helped by having all of their voters gerrymandered into a new transcontinental district stretching from California to southern Maine,” said FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver, stressing that the Republican committee had likely hurt Democratic chances of retaining power in 2022 by combining previously separate districts such as California’s Eighteenth, Illinois’s First, New York’s Third, and a hundred more heavily blue regions into a single House seat. “Of course, the mapmakers behind this new district insists its drawing was done in a nonpartisan fashion. But you can certainly see how Republicans might exploit the 434-1 advantage to move the legislature in a conservative direction.” At press time, DNC c hair Jaime Harrison had released a press statement framing the new ultra-blue district’s single guaranteed seat as a major win for the nation’s progressives.

